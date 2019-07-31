Treasury to increase bond auctions to fund Eskom and tax deficit

The National Treasury plans to increase the size of its weekly bond auctions to fund Eskom bail-outs and an expected shortfall in tax collections.

Eskom, which has R440bn in debt and made a loss of R20.7bn for the past financial year, is seen as a key risk to the SA economy as well as the country’s public finances and credit rating.

In February, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced government support of R23bn a year for the next three years for the utility. Last week, Mboweni added an additional R59bn to the package, which will flow to Eskom in 2019 and 2020.

“Additional financial support to Eskom and the preliminary indication of tax revenue shortfall relative to 2019 budget has resulted in a revised funding strategy and an increase in government borrowing requirements for 2019/2020,” the Treasury said in a statement published on the JSE’s news service. Bonds are listed on the local bourse.

The Treasury’s weekly fixed-rate bond auction levels will increase by R1.2bn to R4.5bn, effective August 6. From August 16, the weekly inflation-linked bond auction amount will increase by R280m to R1bn, it said.

Intellidex’s head of capital markets research Peter Attard Montalto said last week that Moody’s — the last ratings agency to keep SA at investment grade — was unlikely to downgrade the country’s debt rating in the coming year, despite Eskom’s woes.

“We still see Moody’s as being off-piste and very much ‘not wanting to’ downgrade. We think external pressure on Moody’s will eventually force this paradigm to break as the agency’s credibility is tested and it looks ever more bizarrely backward looking, but that moment is unforecastable as yet.”

