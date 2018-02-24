Budget ups state's share of any legacy the wealthiest leave

Wealthier taxpayers may not have been hit with a wealth tax in this year's budget, but they will pay more tax.

One of the taxes aimed at the wealthy is a higher estate duty rate of 25% on estates of more than R30-million as from March 1. The rate at which estates under R30-million are taxed remains 20%.

It is also proposed that donations tax be aligned with the estate duty, so from March 1 a new donations tax rate of 25% will apply to donations above R30-million while donations below this amount that exceed the R100000 exemption will continue to be taxed at 20%.

This is to prevent taxpayers simply donating their assets just before they die in order to avoid estate duty.

Wealthy taxpayers often use trusts to avoid estate duty, but policymakers have had their sights set on these structures for some time. In March last year, a tax amendment put the brakes on taxpayers using low- or no-interest loans to move assets out of their estates and into trusts at minimal tax rates.

This is the first estate duty change despite the number being considered by the Davis tax committee, including:

• The introduction of a wealth tax or annual payment on assets;

• The removal of what is known as the "conduit principle", which is a huge benefit of a trust. The conduit principle is where the nature of income in the trust remains the same when passed from a trust to a beneficiary. There is an advantage in that a beneficiary may have a lower tax rate than that of the trust;

• An increase in the amount in your estate that does not attract estate duty, from R3.5-million to R15-million;

• An increase of the capital gains exemption at death from R300000 to R1-million;