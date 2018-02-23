Tax hikes and pain: brutal times demand brutal measures

Treasury says if government can finalise reforms in just four key sectors, SA’s potential growth rate could be raised from 1.5% to over 3.5% over the next decade (see graph).

These reforms are: implementing mining-sector policies that support investment and transformation; releasing extra broadband spectrum; lowering barriers to entry for business by addressing anticompetitive practices; and providing support for labour-intensive sectors like tourism and agriculture.

"Ultimately, all our budget woes would be resolved if we could get growth going," says Moola. She estimates that if SA could get growth of 3% by 2020, this alone would move the budget deficit to 3.4% of GDP.

On spending, R85.7bn will be cut over the next three years. However, because of the huge outlay for higher education, the pace of government spending will still average 2.1% of GDP in real terms, reaching R1,9trillion in 2020/2021. Higher education now becomes the fastest-growing spending item, at 13.7%/year, over the medium term — exceeding growth in state debt costs (which is 9.4%) for the first time.

The largest category of spending remains salaries for government employees, which accounts for over 35% of expenditure. This is followed by basic education (16.5%) and health (13.9%). Unfortunately, this means the composition of spending will shift from capital towards consumption spending — something which treasury acknowledges is the very opposite of the adjustment required.

On the other hand, there is still room for more savings if Ramaphosa merges some departments and slashes his cabinet.

The public-sector wage settlement, being negotiated now, will be critical. Any deviation from the budgeted increase of 7%/year will derail plans — not for the first time either.

About 60% (R53bn) of the R85bn in spending cuts will come from national government — including from defence, prisons, and trade & industry.

Infrastructure grants to provincial and local governments have also been cut, by R28bn. This will slow school building programmes (a R3.6bn cut) and the provision of new houses and serviced sites (a R7.2bn cut), but these are areas with a history of hefty underspending anyway.

However, government has taken care to protect services — including school meals, bus subsidies and medicine. Also, R6bn has been provisionally allocated to drought management. The potential for a severe contraction in the Western Cape economy due to drought is flagged as a risk in the Budget Review.

Other fiscal risks include continued policy and political uncertainty, wage pressure, and the fact that large parts of the public-sector balance sheet have become "exhausted" at a time when the full costs of free higher education and National Health Insurance (NHI) are uncertain.

Budget officials say treasury considered raising Vat by two percentage points, but held off as it was able to make up the extra revenue needed by raising a variety of other taxes. But this doesn’t mean further Vat hikes can be ruled out.

And if government wants full-scale NHI, another Vat hike seems the only viable option. "If you’re going to have step changes in spending, you’re going to need another big bullet," said one government official in a pre-budget briefing. "Government needs to stabilise expenditure. It can’t keep having step changes every year."

The main risk to SA’s public finances remains the parlous state of finances at just about all the state-owned enterprises.

Thankfully, decisive action by government to strengthen governance at Eskom has staved off the likelihood of a near-term default. But the financial position of the power utility, as well as several other beleaguered state companies, poses big risks to the economy and the fiscus.

"SOEs are in large measure fiscally unsustainable," Gigaba conceded in a pre-budget briefing. But he vowed that robust turnaround plans would be implemented

For a start, a new government guarantee and funding framework for state companies is in the final stages of being revised. Arms company Denel is next in line for a new board, Gigaba said.

Importantly, Gigaba also promised that any spending on state companies would be done in a "deficit-neutral" manner — in other words, in ways that won’t add to government debt. Most likely this will be done through introducing strategic equity partners, as well as direct capital injections and selling noncore state assets.

In this last category, government’s property portfolio is the immediate low-hanging fruit. Already, treasury has identified 195,000 state properties in prime locations, with an estimated value of over R40bn.

Selling non-core assets will help plug some holes in the dyke, but can never provide a lasting solution.

North-West University professor Raymond Parsons says the danger of SA drifting into a negative tax-and-spend cycle can, however, be averted if strenuous efforts are made to slash the size of government and boost growth.

"Unless fundamental economic reforms are in the offing, and if the economy languishes in a low-growth trap, the balancing of the books in the 2018/2019 budget will rest on weak foundations," he says.

Ramaphosa, and whoever is sitting in the chair of the finance minister in the next few months, will be keenly aware of this fact.