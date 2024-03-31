My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Curiosity about electricity sparks a lifelong calling
Gaopalelwe Jabane is a service sales specialist at ABB South Africa
31 March 2024 - 08:57
What does a service sales specialist do?
As a service sales specialist, I am responsible for the sale of medium-voltage and low-voltage service products in South Africa and selected sub-Saharan countries (Botswana, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.