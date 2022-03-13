Careers

My Brilliant Career

My brilliant career: It's a gas leading the energy transition, says Vuyelwa Mahanyele

Vuyelwa Mahanyele is regional sales director for the Southern African Development Community and East Africa for GE Gas Power

BL Premium
13 March 2022 - 06:00 Margaret Harris

Tell me about your job.

I lead a sales team across the region, and I do this with the aim of achieving our commercial goals as a gas business...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now