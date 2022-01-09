Careers My Brilliant Career: Mpho Ramosili: Reaching for the stars with roots firmly in the earth Mpho Ramosili is the head of marketing and communications at the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) B L Premium

What do you do at work each day?

I lead a team of 18 professionals providing strategic and operational planning to achieve goals. I also develop and implement strategies that promote and grow the business, manage internal and external communications, and collaborate with cross-functional teams...