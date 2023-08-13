My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Fuelled by passion and purpose
Sazini Mojapelo is the CEO of the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund
13 August 2023 - 07:36
Tell me about the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Response Fund.
In August 2018 South Africans united under the Total Shutdown Movement to take action against the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), which eventually led to the Presidential GBV Summit in November 2019. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.