Careers My Brilliant Career: Inclusivity interest makes for meaningful marketing

Tell me about your job.

I am the marketing executive for Sureswipe, an independent card payment acceptance company. We do a lot of digital advertising and each morning I check this to see how many new people are interested in buying a product from Sureswipe. I look at which of our adverts reached the most people and then we adjust how much we spend on these.