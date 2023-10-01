My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Stay tuned in and you’ll be sure of a big hit
Michael Bossenger is the programme manager at radio station 5FM
01 October 2023 - 05:42
What does the programme manager of a radio station do?
In a nutshell, we’re responsible for everything that comes out of the speakers, ensuring that it is aligned to the station’s strategy and continuously tailored to the preferences of our target audience...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.