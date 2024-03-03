Woolworths to accelerate WEdit rollout
Group has its eye on semi-urban areas with smaller stores
03 March 2024 - 05:55
Woolworths will accelerate the rollout of its WEdit clothing stores, which are smaller in size and mainly targeted at semi-urban areas, allowing the retailer to tap into new markets as it doubles down on growing its business.
The high-end retailer already has 30 WEdit stores including in Gugulethu, Cape Town, Giyani and Modimolle in Limpopo and will add 20 to 30 every year...
