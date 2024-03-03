My Brilliant Career: Integrating sustainable practices into overall business strategy
Raveshni Naidoo is ESG manager at Sun International Group
03 March 2024 - 05:31
What does an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) manager do?
An ESG manager is responsible for helping a company focus on and improve its environmental, social and governance practices. This includes creating and implementing policies, monitoring compliance with sustainability standards, collecting data, engaging with stakeholders and integrating sustainable practices into the overall business strategy. ..
