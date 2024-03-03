WENDY KNOWLER: Three men, a bracelet and an imbroglio
Are consumers and the retailers they support ever going to get properly clued up on when they can and can’t demand a refund?
03 March 2024 - 06:03
This is the story of a R236,000 tennis bracelet, and the three men brought together in a dispute over it — a Spanish architect on a visit to South Africa, a prominent Johannesburg-based jeweller, and a high-ranking employee of the National Consumer Commission (NCC).
The tourist bought the bracelet from the jeweller’s store shortly before Christmas. But a few days later he had a change of heart, prompting him to return it and ask for a refund. The jeweller refused, as he was legally entitled to...
