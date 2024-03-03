Big Read
New 5.5G unlocks AI potential for mobile phones
Latest products and devices launched for mining, automotive, electricity, manufacturing and public services
The world of telecommunications has started a transition to 5.5G, the next widely recognised standard for high-speed connectivity. However, the industry is not about to ditch 5G, which still has a long runway more than four years after its launch, and represents a huge revenue opportunity for the rest of this decade.
These were two of the key themes that emerged from this week’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which drew up to 101,000 delegates to the planet’s largest technology conference dedicated to a single topic. Numerous new phones, laptops and connected devices were launched at the event, along with new software and services leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing...
