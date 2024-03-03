THENJIWE TSABEDZE: How fleet managers can save money as fuel prices soar
How fleet managers can mitigate costs in the face of fuel price hikes
03 March 2024 - 05:34
The minister of finance's announcement in his budget speech regarding the increase in the carbon fuel levy and the forthcoming proposal for the second phase of the carbon tax is poised to have profound implications for the fleet management industry.
The hike in carbon fuel levies for petrol and diesel will inevitably increase the operational costs of fleet management companies. With the surge in fuel prices, organisations will grapple with heightened expenses in fuelling their fleets, potentially resulting in diminished profit margins unless counteracted by strategic cost-saving measures...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.