DONDO MOGAJANE: GFECRA lifeline must catalyse growth
Tapping into this account is a good idea, but the money must be spent wisely on upgrading infrastructure and achieving energy security
My former colleagues at the National Treasury and minister of finance Enoch Godongwana must be commended for so deftly handling the mammoth task of navigating this year’s national budget — especially in a critical election year. But as the dust settles on the speech, one theme stands out prominently amid the various figures and projections: the challenge of a stagnating economy.
In the face of diminishing tax revenue, rising debt, and increasing demands on the fiscus as a consequence of persistent unemployment and poverty, the speech starkly highlighted that South Africa’s “pie” is simply not growing fast enough to sustain us. Our people are growing progressively poorer as our population continues to expand more quickly than our economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.