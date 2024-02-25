Blue Label to launch new BEE deal for Cell C
CEO announces move ahead of company acquiring controlling interest in the telco
25 February 2024 - 05:52
Blue Label Telecoms may launch a new empowerment equity deal for struggling mobile operator Cell C in the future, to strengthen the company’s status.
The JSE-listed company, best known for selling electricity and airtime prepaid vouchers, is in the process of taking control of Cell C, which has 8.5-million subscribers, by increasing its stake to 53.5% from 49.5%. It has asked the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa and the Competition Commission to approve the transaction...
