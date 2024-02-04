‘Freight rail crisis may have peaked’
Exporters hope the slump in deliveries has hit rock bottom and they are on the way up
04 February 2024 - 06:27
Miners and other exporters hope Transnet’s recovery plan will quickly boost its freight rail capacity after coal volumes hit a 30-year low and companies put a ceiling on production due to logistics pains.
At the Southern African Coal Conference in Cape Town under the shadow of the rail and ports crisis delegates called on Transnet to expedite its turnaround plan and appoint permanent leadership...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.