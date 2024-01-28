New flare-up in Sasol’s cash row with US toxic zone residents
Families in African-American community of Mossville seek better terms for moving from homes adjacent to Lake Charles chemical complex
28 January 2024 - 06:55
A long-running dispute between Sasol and about 50 families in the US living adjacent to its Lake Charles chemicals complex has erupted anew, with claims that the South African company gave white homeowners who were relocated a better deal than their black counterparts.
The dispute between Sasol and Mossville resident has been raging since about 2012 when the petrochemical giant announced plans to expand its Lake Charles facility on the doorstep of the black community, established in the late 1790s by freed slaves. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.