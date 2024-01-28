Telecom giants welcome Icasa survey on load-shedding impact
The survey is expected to be followed by an inquiry and possibly new regulations aimed at easing the burden of load-shedding on the sector
28 January 2024 - 06:34
A plan by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to conduct a survey on the impact of load-shedding on the ICT sector has been met with enthusiasm by telecom giants who say they won’t hold back on their horror stories.
The survey is expected to be followed by an inquiry and possibly new regulations aimed at easing the burden of load-shedding on the sector. Mobile network operators, particularly Vodacom and MTN, have spent billions of rand in recent years to ensure network availability during load-shedding, as the demand for data soars during blackouts. ..
