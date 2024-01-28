Business

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose resigns

The time has come for him to pursue other interests, says Arena acting CEO

28 January 2024 - 06:52
by Staff Writer
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose accepting his award as Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year. Rose has resigned as FM editor. Picture: SUPPLIED
Arena Holdings, publishers of the Financial Mail, has announced the resignation of Rob Rose as the editor of the weekly financial news magazine. Rose has been with the company for 24 years, having worked for Business Day and Business Times and, for the last few years, as editor of the Financial Mail. Rose leaves at the end of January.

Although we are saddened by Rob Rose’s departure, we express gratitude for his outstanding service and significant contributions to the company throughout the years.

Rob is a decorated financial journalist and editor, and one of the country's best in this field. He has led the Financial Mail with great success during his tenure as its editor.

However, the time has come for him to pursue other interests. We extend our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours,” Arena Holdings acting CEO Pule Molebeledi said.

An announcement on Rose’s replacement will be made in due course.

