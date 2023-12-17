Brazil airline hobbled by Boeing delays
17 December 2023 - 05:46
Brazilian airline Gol this week described the delay in deliveries of 737 MAX aircraft by Boeing its “main challenge,” with CEO Celso Ferrer saying the problem has constrained the carrier's growth.
Gol expected to have 53 MAX planes flying at this point but by September it had only 38, Ferrer said at an investor event, adding that the company was “counting on those planes” to renew its fleet and take the pressure off its maintenance team...
