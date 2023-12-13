Great need for policies to boost production of sustainable aviation fuel
SAF added an estimated total of $756m to a record high fuel bill for airlines in 2023
13 December 2023 - 12:58
Government policies are urgently needed to scale up the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This was the call by the International Air Transport Association (Iata) at its recent Global Media Day in Geneva.
The low allocation of renewable energy produced to SAF limits supply and keeps prices high, according to Marie Owens Thomsen, senior vice-president of sustainability and chief economist of Iata...
