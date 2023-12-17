Alleyroads makes inroads in student digs
Property developer acquires R1.2bn portfolio and sets sights on expansion
17 December 2023 - 06:16
Privately owned property developer Alleyroads has acquired a portfolio of sectional-title units and student accommodation from Pulse Property for R1.2bn as it expands its assets, especially in the lucrative tertiary education residential market.
Alleyroads founder and COO Ivan Pretorius said the properties in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng made for a compelling investment opportunity and “further diversifies our current exposure to residential rental apartments by introducing student accommodation to our portfolio”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.