Lighting a spark under the Lion portfolio
The maker of the iconic match is boosting its household product range and expanding into nappies
05 November 2023 - 06:30
The maker of one of South Africa’s oldest and best-known household staples, Lion Safety Matches, has made two acquisitions that will boost its personal care division and add household products to its portfolio.
Lion Match Co executive chair Gora Abdoola said this week the company had bought Sylko — makers of disposable or recyclable foil, paper and plastic tableware, food wrap and baking accessories — and Validus Medical, whose brands include baby nappies and adult incontinence products. Both companies have been in business for decades and were part of the Twinsaver group. ..
