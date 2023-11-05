TIM ACKER: Local investing: balancing caution and optimism
Investing is cyclical: there will always be a degree of uncertainty and we will have to respond to unprecedented challenges, writes Tim Acker
Due to overwhelmingly negative market sentiment, many solid, resilient, well-managed companies are being derated. As a result, their valuations are low and dividend yields are high, offering investors an opportunity to generate healthy returns.
However, despite the recent uptick, absolute returns have remained disappointing over the medium term — only marginally ahead of inflation over five years. That said, as we look ahead, we are cautiously optimistic about our ability to generate returns for our clients from the local market and believe that the outlook for returns from South African assets is quite good at present...
