Itac mulls temporary hold on chicken import duties
Itac commissioner Ayabonga Cawe said extensions were provided to specific stakeholders who requested them. The cut-off date for counter-comments was October 30
05 November 2023 - 06:28
The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) has received 18 comments from across the poultry sector as it decides whether to place a temporary hold on import duties on chicken and related products as South Africa grapples with bird flu.
Itac commissioner Ayabonga Cawe said extensions were provided to specific stakeholders who requested them. The cut-off date for counter-comments was October 30...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.