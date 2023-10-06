Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Mary Vilakazi appointed FirstRand CEO

Business Day TV spoke to FirstRand's incoming CEO, Mary Vilakazi

06 October 2023 - 16:15
by Business Day TV
Outgoing FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger, Group COO Mary Vilakazi and Group CFO Harry Kellan. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Outgoing FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger, Group COO Mary Vilakazi and Group CFO Harry Kellan. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Based on FirstRand’s most recent performance, the firm boasts higher profits, a healthy loan book and happy investors who received a double-digit dividend increase.

This is the state of the company being handed to incoming CEO Mary Vilakazi, who will officially take the helm when current CEO, Alan Pullinger steps down in April.

Business Day TV caught up with Vilakazi to discuss what she will be brining to the role.

