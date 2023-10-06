US nonfarm payrolls increased by 336,000 jobs last month, the largest increase since January
Based on FirstRand’s most recent performance, the firm boasts higher profits, a healthy loan book and happy investors who received a double-digit dividend increase.
This is the state of the company being handed to incoming CEO Mary Vilakazi, who will officially take the helm when current CEO, Alan Pullinger steps down in April.
Business Day TV caught up with Vilakazi to discuss what she will be brining to the role.
WATCH: Mary Vilakazi appointed FirstRand CEO
Business Day TV spoke to FirstRand's incoming CEO, Mary Vilakazi
