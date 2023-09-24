Europe's ageing power grids risk green goals
The European Commission has said power grid investments of €584bn (R11.7-trillion) a year are needed until 2030 to meet green goals
24 September 2023 - 07:47
Europe's electricity industry has warned that unprecedented investments are needed to upgrade ageing electricity grids, or the EU will fail to meet its clean energy targets.
The EU's plans to curb climate change foresee millions more electric vehicles on European roads by 2030, as well as a huge expansion of renewable energy, and electric heat pumps starting to replace fossil fuel boilers in houses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.