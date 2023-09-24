Gordhan's bill ‘won't rescue SOEs’
Proposed holding company is bound to fail and will do nothing to stop corruption or cadre deployment, say experts
24 September 2023 - 08:32
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's National State Enterprises Bill suffers a critical flaw — it does not address cadre deployment which turned once-thriving public companies into dysfunctional, indebted entities, critics say.
It fails to create the independence necessary to ensure state-owned entities (SOEs) are not managed politically, as the president or a delegate is empowered by the bill to appoint the whole board of the new company, Free Market Foundation head of policy Martin van Staden said this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.