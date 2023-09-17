Transnet woes place 35,000 coal jobs at risk
Miners scale down operations and retrench workers as millions of tons of commodities for export can’t reach ports
17 September 2023 - 07:30
Up to 35,000 coal mining jobs could be on the line due to export constraints on the coal corridor as a result of Transnet weaknesses.
Coal miner Seriti Power confirmed to Business Times that it has issued a section 189 retrenchment notice at its Klipspruit colliery in Mpumalanga, affecting 605 workers...
