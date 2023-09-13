Investors worry about ArcelorMittal SA’s profitability
Shares fall more than 37% since the company reported a loss in the six months to end-June
13 September 2023 - 05:00
SA’s biggest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), has lost a further R1bn in market value since the release of its interim results in late July, indicating that investors are taking a dim view of the company’s outlook heading into the second half of the financial year.
Its shares are down more than 37% on the JSE since July 27 when the company reported a loss in the six months to the end of June, citing a list of factors that include weak demand and lower international prices, compounded by rail capacity bottlenecks and load-shedding...
