Durban business wants Gordhan to dump Transnet’s executives
The Durban Chamber of Business has called for the firing of executives including CEO Portia Derby
The Durban Chamber of Commerce has called for the axing of Transnet’s executives, including CEO Portia Derby, citing the continued deterioration of port and rail services which has adverse effects on revenue for not only Transnet but also its clients.
In a letter dated September 12, which Business Day has seen, the chamber, which represents 2,900 members comprising small, medium and large business in the city, said the worsening conditions requires urgent action. This includes the firing of Derby, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) CEO Siza Mzimela and Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) CEO Pepi Silinga. ..
