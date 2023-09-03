Big Read
Beacon of hope now fading into the gloom
Arnot OpCo, created by former miners and regarded as a new worker co-operative model, is in business rescue
03 September 2023 - 07:11
What was supposed to be an exemplary employee equity model where workers used their own money to acquire a 50% stake to save a mine that was going to close and retrench has instead turned into a nightmare.
Arnot OpCo was created in 2019 and was seen as a beacon of hope after Exxaro's coal supply agreement to Eskom’s Arnot Power Station ended in 2015. ..
