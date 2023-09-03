WENDY KNOWLER: Travel agency victims say bad reviews removed from consumer site
Just under 70 Priority Escapes reviews posted on Hellopeter between March 2021 and August 24 this year remain on the site, with an overall rating of just under three stars
03 September 2023 - 06:58
Can companies remove negative reviews from the South African consumer review platform Hellopeter? No, they can’t. But they can “report” a negative review if they believe it violates the platform’s content guidelines.
“Reviews that breach our content guidelines are removed from the site,” the site’s admin person told me. ..
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.