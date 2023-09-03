Opinion WENDY KNOWLER: Travel agency victims say bad reviews removed from consumer site Just under 70 Priority Escapes reviews posted on Hellopeter between March 2021 and August 24 this year remain on the site, with an overall rating of just under three stars B L Premium

Can companies remove negative reviews from the South African consumer review platform Hellopeter? No, they can’t. But they can “report” a negative review if they believe it violates the platform’s content guidelines.

“Reviews that breach our content guidelines are removed from the site,” the site’s admin person told me. ..