‘Farmers still waiting for Brics benefits’
“What are the benefits of us being in Brics if we cannot access the two largest markets in the world?”
27 August 2023 - 09:02
With South Africa hosting the 15th Brics summit this week, the bloc’s supposed benefits for the country’s agricultural sector have not materialised, according to experts.
Speaking at a panel discussion on Africa’s food insecurity and global food supply challenges, Francois Fouche, an economist and research fellow at GIBS Business School, said the steep increase in global fertiliser prices after Russia was slapped with sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine had a negative impact on the sector...
