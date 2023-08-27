Brics open to any nation wanting inclusive global order
While firmly committed to advancing the interests of the global south, Brics stands ready to collaborate with all countries that aspire to this, says President Cyril Ramaphosa
27 August 2023 - 09:21
Emerging market economies demand a “new deal” that allows countries of the global south to develop on their own terms. However, the newly expanded Brics bloc does not seek to be an opponent of Western superpowers, says trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel.
“What we’re seeking to do is not find a world divided into two halves, where we are in one half and others are in the other half. We see that prosperity over hundreds of years, but particularly in the last number of decades, has come from countries collaborating.”..
