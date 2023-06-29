Federal Reserve chair reiterates that more rate hikes are likely even though the latest US data points to resilience
The sector is responsible for more than 300,000 jobs
Ambassador warns of secondary sanctions by the West as punishment for SA’s nonaligned stance on the conflict
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Actuarial society says high annuity rates present opportunity for pensioners to lock in annual income requirements
Survey shows load-shedding and high food and fuel prices a huge worry
Fed, ECB and Bank of England don't believe that rising rates will trigger recessions
The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
Some crowd workers are using AI for 'human' tasks. That could make AI systems more biased
Naspers is expected to push through a proposal to simplify its business with shareholders.
But even then, some investors still think an unbundling of the group’s stake in Tencent would be the best way to cut its discount to that asset and unlock value for shareholders...
Not everyone is happy about Naspers’s new restructuring plan
Some see this as positive movement in how management is executing its plan but others are wary of ‘yet another group restructuring proposal’
