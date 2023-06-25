Outgoing SABC CEO calls for PFMA exemption

The public broadcaster won’t be profitable while it is tied down by red tape, says Madoda Mxakwe
The SABC must be exempted from the onerous requirements of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) if it is to grow revenue and return to profitability.
This is according to outgoing group CEO Madoda Mxakwe, who also lamented how a rush by government to switch off the analogue signal led to a 40% viewership drop in five provinces, resulting in the public broadcaster losing millions in advertising revenue...
