Sale of SAA to strategic equity partner Takatso ‘in jeopardy’
Some government and ANC leaders are calling for a 're-evaluation' of the airline's value
10 March 2024 - 07:00
The sale of SAA to a strategic equity partner could be in jeopardy as some government and ANC leaders seek a re-evaluation of the airline's value, and for the state to retain a majority stake in the carrier.
Business Times understands that there is a push within the cabinet and the ANC to review the deal as concerns have emerged that the strategic equity partner — Takatso — could be underpaying for an airline that has now resumed flying and is opening new routes...
