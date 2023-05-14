Americans' confidence in Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's economic stewardship has slipped to the lowest of any recent US central bank head, according to a Gallup poll released this week that ...
Two Capitec clients had their accounts frozen for a week after being wrongly suspected of fraud, writes Wendy Knowler.
Sheldon Diedericks is a cryptocurrency trader and influencer who has built a major international following
Transnet is selling the iconic Carlton Centre, but will remain in the Johannesburg CBD, in line with its ambitions to become a leading property developer and boost group cash flow.
“Yes, we are selling Carlton Centre, but we are not leaving the CBD. I think that is one thing people will be worried about, [saying] if state-owned entities leave the city centres, what about [the future of] our CBDs?” Transnet Property CEO Kapei Phahlamohlaka said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Transnet puts Carlton Centre up for sale - here's how much it'll cost you
The entity says it is pointless keeping a property with so much potential when it does not have the resources to turn it around
Transnet is selling the iconic Carlton Centre, but will remain in the Johannesburg CBD, in line with its ambitions to become a leading property developer and boost group cash flow.
“Yes, we are selling Carlton Centre, but we are not leaving the CBD. I think that is one thing people will be worried about, [saying] if state-owned entities leave the city centres, what about [the future of] our CBDs?” Transnet Property CEO Kapei Phahlamohlaka said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.