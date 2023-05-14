Business

Transnet puts Carlton Centre up for sale - here's how much it'll cost you

The entity says it is pointless keeping a property with so much potential when it does not have the resources to turn it around

BL Premium
14 May 2023 - 11:46

Transnet is selling the iconic Carlton Centre, but will remain in the Johannesburg CBD, in line with its ambitions to become a leading property developer and boost group cash flow.

“Yes, we are selling Carlton Centre, but we are not leaving the CBD. I think that is one thing people will be worried about, [saying] if state-owned entities leave the city centres, what about [the future of] our CBDs?” Transnet Property CEO Kapei Phahlamohlaka said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.