Q&A: Karpowership ‘not walking away’ despite delays, and wants to invest in renewables

Karpowership, a Turkish company that owns a fleet of floating gas power ships, was announced as a preferred bidder in the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) in March 2021.
The aim of this bidding round was to bring about 2,000MW of generation capacity online by June 2022. Karpowership SA was awarded three bids for total contracted capacity of 1,220MW to be provided via power ships moored in Coega, Richards Bay and Saldanha.
The company was granted generation licences for the three projects by the national energy regulator in September 2021, but after two years it has still not been able to get the necessary environmental approvals. The decision to award these bids to the company has faced much controversy and legal challenges. But Mehmet Katmer, MD for Karpowership SA, says they are not giving up the fight and remain committed to getting all three projects approved and running.
In an exclusive interview with Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus, he said the company was also seriously considering investing in renewable energy generation in SA.
The original timeline said you would begin supplying electricity to the grid by 2022 but this hasn’t happened. What is the status of the three projects?
Out of the 11 RMIPPPP projects only three have reached financial close, the other eight, including our three projects, still have to reach financial close. It is going slow, but it is progressing.
We must also still get environmental approval for the three projects from the department of forestry, fisheries and environment (DFFE).
The department recently condoned a 60-day period for us to refile our environmental impact assessment report (EIA) for the proposed project at the Port of Richards Bay, and we are seeking a similar request for the Saldanha project.
After being awarded the bids, we submitted our EIA reports in April 2021. Then we got our first rejections for all three projects in June — this was due to technical reasons. We appealed the decision and after more than 12 months the DFFE reverted indicating there were gaps in the reports.
One of the criticisms was that we did not engage with interested and affected parties, but it was during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was difficult to run public participation processes. This time around we have engaged with hundreds of people at the three different sites, we have completed all the indicated gaps and then we resubmitted our environmental applications.
Our application for Coega was rejected a second time for two reasons. First reason was due to an administrative error and the second was because due to the delays of the project there was no longer agreement about the location of the power ships at Coega.
For Coega, we need to agree with Transnet on the location for the power ships and then we will proceed.
If you do receive all the necessary approvals, what is the soonest that you will be able to serve power to the grid?
The power ships and the floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) are already available. What we need to do is build a gas pipeline from the FSRU to the power ship and there needs to be a transmission line to connect the power to the grid. This will take about 12 months. If we reach financial close tomorrow, we can start adding electrons to the grid 12 months later.
Have you found the business climate in SA to be particularly challenging compared to other jurisdictions in which you operate?
In the beginning we were quite frustrated because we would wait longer than expected to get responses to our applications, only then to get a “no”. Now things are moving forward, but slowly. It is still difficult for a foreign investor in SA to enter this space. That said, SA is a very attractive market for the energy sector. This is 2023 and here we have a G20 country, with a relatively strong economy, experiencing a power crisis.
Karpowership SA is facing a legal challenge from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse which questions the cost and duration of the projects. How do you respond to criticism that the cost of electricity through these projects would bind SA to expensive energy when more affordable options are available?
We prepared the tenders for these bids from August to December 2020 and were awarded the projects two years ago in March 2021. From a value for money perspective SA has secured this electricity at 2020 prices even though, since then, all commodity prices have increased tremendously and interest rates have increased rapidly. So, from a government perspective, the deal for all these projects are very good value. For the RMIPPPP we had to compete with renewable projects and our bids came in cheaper than most of them, that is why we were awarded the contracts.
Do you think you will now still be able to reach financial close at the original bid prices?
Yes, because we invested in the assets (the ships) before being awarded the contracts. If we did not already have the assets available, it would be very difficult to continue at those prices.
Minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe has suggested that to overcome some of the legal challenges the projects have faced the contract term should be revised down from 20 to 10 years. Would you consider a shorter contract?
The SA government decided on the 20-year term for the RMIPPPP projects, and it was on this basis that we submitted our bids and evaluation prices. If government opted for 10 or even five years, we would have responded based on that timeline.
From a business case perspective we would still be happy with a 10-year contract.
What would have to happen for you to just walk away from these projects?
We are not thinking about walking away. The process has been time consuming, but we will see it through to the end. SA is an important market for us, and we believe that once we deliver these projects and start adding electrons to the grid there will be much less noise.
If, ultimately, only one or two of the projects are allowed to proceed would you accept that or will you only proceed with plans only if all three projects get the go ahead?
The projects were approved separately as individual projects, there is no link between them. We hope that all three projects will go ahead, but they are not linked. We are now also seriously considering investing in renewable energy in SA and will hopefully be able to make an announcement about this in the next few months.
Q&A: Karpowership ‘not walking away’ despite delays, and wants to invest in renewables
