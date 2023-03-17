Companies

Huawei ban would badly affect German mobile network

The German government's review could lead to operators being asked to remove and replace components already built into 5G networks

17 March 2023 - 17:33 Andreas Rinke
Berlin, Germany — A ban on certain components by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE could have a significant effect on Germany’s mobile network if they have to be replaced on a larger scale, according to a German economy ministry letter.

The German government is currently carrying out a review of telecom tech suppliers it says is not directed at specific manufacturers.

If extensive changes are required as a result of a ban or regulation, “there is likely to be significant impact on the operation of mobile networks and the fulfilment of coverage requirements,” said the letter to the Bundestag lower house of parliament's economic committee.

The precise impact on mobile operators and other economic players is not possible to assess, the ministry added, as it depends on individual decisions as well as transition periods.

The government's review could lead to operators being asked to remove and replace components already built into 5G networks. Under current legislation, they would not receive compensation.

Critics of Huawei and ZTE say that their close links to Beijing's security services mean that embedding them in mobile networks could give Chinese spies and even saboteurs access to essential infrastructure.

Huawei, ZTE and China's government reject such claims, saying they are motivated by a protectionist desire to support non-Chinese rivals.

Reuters

Germany poised to ban Huawei and ZTE parts from 5G network

Berlin rolls back Merkel-era compromise on Chinese tech in fifth-generation wireless network
News
1 week ago

Honor beats all, now trailing only Vivo in China’s phone shipments

The former Huawei sub-brand that was hived off as a separate business grew shipments 34.4% in 2022
News
1 month ago

DUNCAN MCLEOD: The supermen of silicon

Microchips’  incredible smallness is a big deal and represents one of humanity’s greatest achievements
Opinion
1 month ago
