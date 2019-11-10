Capitec the latest bank to flip its card
10 November 2019 - 05:00
South African banks are catching on to a trend that is not exactly turning card design on its head, but certainly on its side.
Capitec Bank is the latest financial institution - after Discovery and Absa - to introduce a "vertical card", preferring, from a branding and technology point of view, the portrait format to the traditional landscape style of debit and credit cards.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.