National Treasury has appointed an international consortium to advise on the future of the state-owned power utility — and it’s looking very much like privatisation.
There will be no economic wins until the government replaces politicking with planning, writes Sam Mkokeli
Gary Townsend is the director of outdoor pursuits at Treverton College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands
Solar power was given a high profile but scored low marks in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget this week.
He announced separate tax measures to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in renewable energy, but the latter have been left with a half-baked solution that only takes into account one component of solar power...
Scorn rains down on dim solar tax breaks
A household spending R150k on a solar system would save no more than R8k, one installer says
