Business

Scorn rains down on dim solar tax breaks

A household spending R150k on a solar system would save no more than R8k, one installer says

BL Premium
26 February 2023 - 09:12 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Solar power was given a high profile but scored low marks in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget this week.

He announced separate tax measures to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in renewable energy, but the latter have been left with a half-baked solution that only takes into account one component of solar power...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.