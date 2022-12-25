Technically it’s a 13th cheque, but some companies now spread the payments out over the year to help staff make ends meet.
Heavily compromised party leaders would be threatened by a too-clean president, writes Sam Mkokeli
Mantsi Moiloa is director of strategy consulting at property services company Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL
The business community and economists have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to move with speed to consolidate economic reform and put the interests of the country first before those of his political party.
This comes after Ramaphosa was re-elected as president of the ANC for a second term. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Business pleased with Ramaphosa’s re-election
But some are cautious about his capacity to accelerate reform
The business community and economists have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to move with speed to consolidate economic reform and put the interests of the country first before those of his political party.
This comes after Ramaphosa was re-elected as president of the ANC for a second term. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.