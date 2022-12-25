Bonuses have never been more welcome, however they are paid out

Technically it’s a 13th cheque, but some companies now spread the payments out over the year to help staff make ends meet.
As economic headwinds and load-shedding take their toll, businesses are cutting the bonuses they pay to staff and in some cases are paying the extra money in instalments over the course of the year to help employees cope with the rising cost of living.
Tanya Tosen, a tax and remuneration specialist at Tax Consulting South Africa, said unless a 13th cheque was contractually guaranteed, companies could use their discretion when it came to bonuses...
