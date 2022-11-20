ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: SA start-up brings space down to earth
SA start-up brings space down to earth
20 November 2022 - 08:13
Seven years ago, the European Space Agency launched a satellite called Sentinel-2A. It was barely noticed, except by anyone involved in analysing images taken from space.
The reason? The satellite carried a camera called a multi-spectral instrument, able to capture 13 bands of the colour spectrum. The images provide 10m resolution in red, green, blue and near-infrared, ideal for identification and mapping of crops, soil and water bodies...
