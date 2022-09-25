×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Banks dust off lockdown plans to beat possible blackouts in London

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 09:11 William Shaw and Adelaide Changole

Some of the world’s largest banks are dusting off their lockdown contingency plans to guard against possible power outages in London this winter.

The financial institutions are holding regular joint talks and revisiting plans to use off-site locations or encourage home working, according to trade body UK Finance, which is co-ordinating the discussions...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.