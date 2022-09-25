The unprecedented load-shedding in the past week is crippling businesses and putting workers' incomes at risk, particularly those at small firms battling to stay open.
SA's agricultural sector was one of the bright spots of our economy during the Covid-19 lockdown period. This was the only sector that showed robust growth as other sectors of the economy were ...
Homefarm caters to the consumer and commercial markets through its range of farms available on its online website and in-store.
Some of the world’s largest banks are dusting off their lockdown contingency plans to guard against possible power outages in London this winter.
The financial institutions are holding regular joint talks and revisiting plans to use off-site locations or encourage home working, according to trade body UK Finance, which is co-ordinating the discussions...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Banks dust off lockdown plans to beat possible blackouts in London
Some of the world’s largest banks are dusting off their lockdown contingency plans to guard against possible power outages in London this winter.
The financial institutions are holding regular joint talks and revisiting plans to use off-site locations or encourage home working, according to trade body UK Finance, which is co-ordinating the discussions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.