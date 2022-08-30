×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom steps up financial services with small cash loans

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 19:06 Mudiwa Gavaza

Vodacom is offering cash loans for the first time as the telecom giant deepens its presence in financial services, which has become an important contributor to group revenue.

SA’s largest mobile provider previously advanced only small amounts of airtime to customers with little to no credit balance, repayable when the customer recharged their account. Now it will advance cash values of as much as R500 for up to a month with its VodaLend Cash Advance product...

