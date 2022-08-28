×

Blue Label plans scooter delivery of vouchers

28 August 2022 - 07:31 Thabiso Mochiko

Prepaid vouchers provider Blue Label Telecoms is jumping on the scooter delivery model with plans to launch a similar service to sell its products.  

The group, which owns 45% of struggling cellphone company Cell C, said it will train 1,000 riders and provide them with branded scooters advertising voucher sales to ride around urban areas and small towns selling prepaid electricity, airtime, data and gaming vouchers..

