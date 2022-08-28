In the months leading up to its demise, troubled medical scheme Health Squared blew millions of rands of members’ contributions on marketing campaigns, exorbitant trustee fees and other non-essential ...
People and skills are the sine qua non, says Altron’s Tim Ellis.
The pandemic has changed so much, not least the world of work, and companies need to ensure they are up to date with changes if they want to remain employers of choice.
Prepaid vouchers provider Blue Label Telecoms is jumping on the scooter delivery model with plans to launch a similar service to sell its products.
The group, which owns 45% of struggling cellphone company Cell C, said it will train 1,000 riders and provide them with branded scooters advertising voucher sales to ride around urban areas and small towns selling prepaid electricity, airtime, data and gaming vouchers..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Blue Label plans scooter delivery of vouchers
Prepaid vouchers provider Blue Label Telecoms is jumping on the scooter delivery model with plans to launch a similar service to sell its products.
The group, which owns 45% of struggling cellphone company Cell C, said it will train 1,000 riders and provide them with branded scooters advertising voucher sales to ride around urban areas and small towns selling prepaid electricity, airtime, data and gaming vouchers..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.